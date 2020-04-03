Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stephens advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Equal-Weight the QEP stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Siebert Williams Shank was of a view that QEP is Hold in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that QEP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.56.

The shares of the company added by 4.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.28 while ending the day at $0.29. During the trading session, a total of 12.07 million shares were traded which represents a -29.61% decline from the average session volume which is 9.31 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $0.28. QEP 52-week low price stands at $0.26 while its 52-week high price is $8.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 166.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $115. DA Davidson also rated CRI as Upgrade on October 02, 2019, with its price target of $110 suggesting that CRI could surge by 32.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.31% to reach $99.33/share. It started the day trading at $67.96 and traded between $62.07 and $67.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRI’s 50-day SMA is 91.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.86. The stock has a high of $112.46 for the year while the low is $60.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.40%, as 3.33M QEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.78% of Carter’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.42, while the P/B ratio is 3.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 654.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more CRI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -621,403 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,559,256 shares of CRI, with a total valuation of $508,505,146. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $363,131,967 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Carter’s Inc. shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,730,621 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 54,399 shares of Carter’s Inc. which are valued at $341,239,903. In the same vein, The Caisse de dépôt et placement … increased its Carter’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 61,480 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,677,060 shares and is now valued at $336,340,678. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Carter’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.