Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

The shares of Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nautilus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Buy the NLS stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Imperial Capital was of a view that NLS is In-line in its latest report on January 22, 2019. Sidoti thinks that NLS is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.38 while ending the day at $2.46. During the trading session, a total of 713879.0 shares were traded which represents a 30.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. NLS had ended its last session trading at $2.71. Nautilus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NLS 52-week low price stands at $1.20 while its 52-week high price is $5.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nautilus Inc. generated 11.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 341.67%. Nautilus Inc. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Credit Suisse also rated HAL as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that HAL could surge by 54.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.94% to reach $16.60/share. It started the day trading at $8.20 and traded between $6.76 and $7.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HAL’s 50-day SMA is 15.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.74. The stock has a high of $32.30 for the year while the low is $4.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.02%, as 40.08M NLS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.57% of Halliburton Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 21.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.53% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 17,507,654 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 94,741,635 shares of HAL, with a total valuation of $1,606,818,130. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more HAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $768,145,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Halliburton Company shares by 2.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 43,493,352 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -890,541 shares of Halliburton Company which are valued at $737,647,250. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Halliburton Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,200,817 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 42,877,333 shares and is now valued at $727,199,568. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Halliburton Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.