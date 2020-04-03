Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

The shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Daiwa Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $28 price target. Daiwa Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lyft Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Buy the LYFT stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on February 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Northcoast was of a view that LYFT is Buy in its latest report on February 10, 2020. Bernstein thinks that LYFT is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.62 while ending the day at $22.45. During the trading session, a total of 11.48 million shares were traded which represents a -17.19% decline from the average session volume which is 9.8 million shares. LYFT had ended its last session trading at $23.50. Lyft Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LYFT 52-week low price stands at $14.56 while its 52-week high price is $76.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lyft Inc. generated 358.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4223.85%. Lyft Inc. has the potential to record -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $53. Morgan Stanley also rated HLI as Initiated on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $49 suggesting that HLI could down by -1.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.02% to reach $55.00/share. It started the day trading at $55.98 and traded between $53.08 and $55.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLI’s 50-day SMA is 52.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.68. The stock has a high of $59.36 for the year while the low is $41.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.07%, as 1.50M LYFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.43% of Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.39, while the P/B ratio is 3.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 459.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HLI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 113,041 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,743,184 shares of HLI, with a total valuation of $191,725,884. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $144,094,614 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares by 1.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,329,703 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,879 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc. which are valued at $119,327,388. In the same vein, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 431,759 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,018,805 shares and is now valued at $103,403,192. Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of Houlihan Lokey Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.