Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)

The shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intelsat S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Market Perform the I stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. Cowen was of a view that I is Outperform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Raymond James thinks that I is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.17 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 6.99 million shares were traded which represents a 29.72% incline from the average session volume which is 9.94 million shares. I had ended its last session trading at $1.29. I 52-week low price stands at $1.16 while its 52-week high price is $27.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intelsat S.A. generated 830.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.41%. Intelsat S.A. has the potential to record -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.71% to reach $2.17/share. It started the day trading at $0.41 and traded between $0.3408 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGA’s 50-day SMA is 0.9223 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2368. The stock has a high of $2.01 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 132952.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -42.39%, as 76,594 I shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.14% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 183.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more TGA shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 717,199 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,354,783 shares of TGA, with a total valuation of $6,926,713. Fondren Management LP meanwhile bought more TGA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,796,099 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares by 1.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,116,913 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 47,446 shares of TransGlobe Energy Corporation which are valued at $3,397,435. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its TransGlobe Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,288,126 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,483,529 shares and is now valued at $2,707,047. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.