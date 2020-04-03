Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO), Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

The shares of Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $10 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Funko Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Underweight the FNKO stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on February 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FNKO is Underperform in its latest report on February 06, 2020. Piper Jaffray thinks that FNKO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.44 while ending the day at $3.53. During the trading session, a total of 728279.0 shares were traded which represents a 36.12% incline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. FNKO had ended its last session trading at $3.83. Funko Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FNKO 52-week low price stands at $3.53 while its 52-week high price is $27.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Funko Inc. generated 25.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.18%. Funko Inc. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.93% to reach $6.80/share. It started the day trading at $2.30 and traded between $2.00 and $2.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSL’s 50-day SMA is 10.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.62. The stock has a high of $34.03 for the year while the low is $1.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 148.67%, as 1.55M FNKO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.28% of Sasol Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -89.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more SSL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -125,149 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,408,980 shares of SSL, with a total valuation of $54,450,903. Harding Loevner LP meanwhile sold more SSL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,517,459 worth of shares.

Similarly, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its Sasol Limited shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 876,252 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,043 shares of Sasol Limited which are valued at $10,821,712. In the same vein, BAMCO, Inc. increased its Sasol Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 832 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 831,700 shares and is now valued at $10,271,495.