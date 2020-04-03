Is There A Value in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) And HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

The shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2016. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vuzix Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 14, 2015, to Buy the VUZI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on December 10, 2015. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on September 28, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that VUZI is Buy in its latest report on August 17, 2015. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that VUZI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 02, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.76.

The shares of the company added by 4.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.19 while ending the day at $1.29. During the trading session, a total of 635309.0 shares were traded which represents a -19.38% decline from the average session volume which is 532180.0 shares. VUZI had ended its last session trading at $1.23. Vuzix Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 VUZI 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The Vuzix Corporation generated 10.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) is now rated as Hold. Rodman & Renshaw also rated HTGM as Reiterated on May 16, 2017, with its price target of $6 suggesting that HTGM could surge by 81.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.60% to reach $1.55/share. It started the day trading at $0.32 and traded between $0.291 and $0.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTGM’s 50-day SMA is 0.4873 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8412. The stock has a high of $3.24 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.91%, as 1.93M VUZI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.62% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 891.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.30% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,000,000 shares of HTGM, with a total valuation of $2,900,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more HTGM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,759,887 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cowen Prime Services LLC (Private… increased its HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares by 67.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,573,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,435,100 shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. which are valued at $2,072,340. In the same vein, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. increased its HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 173,847 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,527,000 shares and is now valued at $1,465,660. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.