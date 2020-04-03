Is There A Value in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) And Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB)

The shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Johnson Rice in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Barclays was of a view that SLCA is Underweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that SLCA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.40.

The shares of the company added by 6.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.53 while ending the day at $1.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.98 million shares were traded which represents a 11.68% incline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. SLCA had ended its last session trading at $1.55. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SLCA 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $18.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. generated 185.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.91%. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $77. Stephens also rated WAB as Reiterated on January 02, 2020, with its price target of $95 suggesting that WAB could surge by 46.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.94% to reach $82.20/share. It started the day trading at $46.45 and traded between $42.65 and $43.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WAB’s 50-day SMA is 64.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.98. The stock has a high of $81.75 for the year while the low is $35.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.63%, as 9.56M SLCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.29% of Wabtec Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WAB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 25,639 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,432,661 shares of WAB, with a total valuation of $1,335,023,811. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more WAB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,002,827,297 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Wabtec Corporation shares by 28.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,671,681 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,101,251 shares of Wabtec Corporation which are valued at $870,544,485. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Wabtec Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 169,054 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,249,116 shares and is now valued at $772,814,269. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Wabtec Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.