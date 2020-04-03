Is There A Value in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) And Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

The shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $341 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 22, 2020, to Neutral the TMO stock while also putting a $341 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $350. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 380. Stifel was of a view that TMO is Buy in its latest report on November 15, 2019. Needham thinks that TMO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 321.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.66.

The shares of the company added by 4.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $272.03 while ending the day at $287.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a 24.36% incline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. TMO had ended its last session trading at $275.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. currently has a market cap of $118.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.52, with a beta of 1.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 TMO 52-week low price stands at $250.21 while its 52-week high price is $342.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. generated 2.4 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.85%. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has the potential to record 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now rated as Underperform. Cowen also rated SNDL as Downgrade on February 24, 2020, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that SNDL could surge by 77.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.36% to reach $2.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.59 and traded between $0.48 and $0.49 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $13.22 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.22%, as 3.55M TMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.80% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -52.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.41% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 33.32% of Sundial Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.