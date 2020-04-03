Is There A Value in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) And Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

The shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Edward Jones in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. Edward Jones wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Neutral the TEVA stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. Wolfe Research was of a view that TEVA is Peer Perform in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that TEVA is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.13% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.95 while ending the day at $8.12. During the trading session, a total of 19.91 million shares were traded which represents a 10.98% incline from the average session volume which is 22.37 million shares. TEVA had ended its last session trading at $8.47. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TEVA 52-week low price stands at $6.07 while its 52-week high price is $15.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited generated 1.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.56%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has the potential to record 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.17% to reach $47.74/share. It started the day trading at $46.74 and traded between $44.80 and $46.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIO’s 50-day SMA is 48.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.53. The stock has a high of $63.26 for the year while the low is $35.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.51%, as 6.82M TEVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of Rio Tinto Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The State Farm Investment Management … sold more RIO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The State Farm Investment Management … selling -1,412,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,132,020 shares of RIO, with a total valuation of $569,355,699. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more RIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $517,004,392 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its Rio Tinto Group shares by 1.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,643,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -172,612 shares of Rio Tinto Group which are valued at $499,487,253. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Rio Tinto Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,425,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,693,406 shares and is now valued at $407,981,544. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of Rio Tinto Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.