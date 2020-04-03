Is There A Value in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) And Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -38.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.26 while ending the day at $1.35. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a -203.97% decline from the average session volume which is 757670.0 shares. SFET had ended its last session trading at $2.18. SFET 52-week low price stands at $0.93 while its 52-week high price is $78.00.

The Safe-T Group Ltd generated 4.37 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. BofA/Merrill also rated ARNA as Upgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $56 suggesting that ARNA could surge by 34.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.95% to reach $67.60/share. It started the day trading at $44.45 and traded between $40.50 and $43.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARNA’s 50-day SMA is 45.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.03. The stock has a high of $64.48 for the year while the low is $32.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.09%, as 3.75M SFET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.62% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.76, while the P/B ratio is 2.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 631.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.83% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.