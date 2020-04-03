Is There A Value in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) And Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

The shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Reduce rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on April 16, 2018. Credit Suisse was of a view that KT is Neutral in its latest report on February 06, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that KT is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.34. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.19.

The shares of the company added by 5.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.56 while ending the day at $7.85. During the trading session, a total of 2.29 million shares were traded which represents a -180.13% decline from the average session volume which is 816980.0 shares. KT had ended its last session trading at $7.41. KT Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.84, with a beta of 0.61. KT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 KT 52-week low price stands at $6.66 while its 52-week high price is $12.78.

The KT Corporation generated 1.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter. KT Corporation has the potential to record 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $103. Guggenheim also rated ZEN as Resumed on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that ZEN could surge by 36.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.68% to reach $92.32/share. It started the day trading at $63.51 and traded between $58.191 and $58.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZEN’s 50-day SMA is 76.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.19. The stock has a high of $94.89 for the year while the low is $50.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.36%, as 10.63M KT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.57% of Zendesk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ZEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,876,478 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,330,539 shares of ZEN, with a total valuation of $1,057,245,048. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $807,261,118 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Zendesk Inc. shares by 19.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,374,618 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 863,984 shares of Zendesk Inc. which are valued at $426,260,954. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its Zendesk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 931,805 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,274,804 shares and is now valued at $418,344,705. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Zendesk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.