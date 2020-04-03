Is There A Value in FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) And Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

The shares of FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $45 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FLIR Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Hold the FLIR stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on February 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Imperial Capital was of a view that FLIR is In-line in its latest report on November 04, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that FLIR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.35.

The shares of the company added by 6.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.1314 while ending the day at $32.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -37.13% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. FLIR had ended its last session trading at $30.68. FLIR Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.19, with a beta of 1.32. FLIR Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 FLIR 52-week low price stands at $23.85 while its 52-week high price is $59.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FLIR Systems Inc. generated 284.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.64%. FLIR Systems Inc. has the potential to record 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) is now rated as Neutral. Barclays also rated SAFM as Upgrade on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $168 suggesting that SAFM could surge by 34.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $115.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.14% to reach $166.65/share. It started the day trading at $115.81 and traded between $106.15 and $109.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAFM’s 50-day SMA is 130.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 145.81. The stock has a high of $179.45 for the year while the low is $102.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.50%, as 2.08M FLIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.42% of Sanderson Farms Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 75.38, while the P/B ratio is 1.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 509.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SAFM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 36,977 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,109,911 shares of SAFM, with a total valuation of $260,700,603. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SAFM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,474,993 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Sanderson Farms Inc. shares by 0.92% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,455,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,546 shares of Sanderson Farms Inc. which are valued at $179,878,648. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Sanderson Farms Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 140,549 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 971,454 shares and is now valued at $120,032,856. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Sanderson Farms Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.