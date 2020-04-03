Is There A Value in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) And Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC)

The shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cinemark Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the CNK stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on November 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Credit Suisse was of a view that CNK is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that CNK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.33.

The shares of the company added by 4.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.16 while ending the day at $8.41. During the trading session, a total of 7.74 million shares were traded which represents a -105.34% decline from the average session volume which is 3.77 million shares. CNK had ended its last session trading at $8.03. Cinemark Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.46, with a beta of 1.36. Cinemark Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CNK 52-week low price stands at $5.71 while its 52-week high price is $43.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cinemark Holdings Inc. generated 488.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.27%. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Argus also rated ARNC as Upgrade on February 18, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ARNC could surge by 79.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.26% to reach $30.25/share. It started the day trading at $7.98 and traded between $6.00 and $6.21 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $15.00 for the year while the low is $5.80. At the moment, only 1.68% of Arconic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.76 days.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Arconic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.