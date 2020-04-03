Is There A Value in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) And Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

The shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by DZ Bank in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. DZ Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BP p.l.c., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. Berenberg was of a view that BP is Hold in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that BP is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.03.

The shares of the company added by 6.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.06 while ending the day at $26.03. During the trading session, a total of 34.85 million shares were traded which represents a -124.24% decline from the average session volume which is 15.54 million shares. BP had ended its last session trading at $24.37. BP p.l.c. currently has a market cap of $94.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 1.00. BP p.l.c. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BP 52-week low price stands at $15.51 while its 52-week high price is $45.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BP p.l.c. generated 22.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.89%. BP p.l.c. has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.67% to reach $10.33/share. It started the day trading at $4.14 and traded between $3.77 and $3.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APPS’s 50-day SMA is 5.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.51. The stock has a high of $9.13 for the year while the low is $3.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.22%, as 5.16M BP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.70% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.87% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Dillon Hill Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,251,827 shares of APPS, with a total valuation of $38,323,700. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more APPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,970,508 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Digital Turbine Inc. shares by 16.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,711,192 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 531,339 shares of Digital Turbine Inc. which are valued at $22,749,607. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Digital Turbine Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,553,898 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,709,264 shares and is now valued at $16,607,788. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Digital Turbine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.