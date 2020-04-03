Is There A Value in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) And Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

The shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on June 27, 2019. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AngloGold Ashanti Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that AU is Overweight in its latest report on October 16, 2017. CIBC thinks that AU is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.23.

The shares of the company added by 5.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.15 while ending the day at $17.72. During the trading session, a total of 4.37 million shares were traded which represents a -6.69% decline from the average session volume which is 4.1 million shares. AU had ended its last session trading at $16.75. AngloGold Ashanti Limited currently has a market cap of $9.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of -0.54. AngloGold Ashanti Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AU 52-week low price stands at $11.29 while its 52-week high price is $23.85.

The AngloGold Ashanti Limited generated 359.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.83% to reach $4.17/share. It started the day trading at $2.21 and traded between $1.905 and $1.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNDT’s 50-day SMA is 3.3890 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.0902. The stock has a high of $14.20 for the year while the low is $1.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.67%, as 6.07M AU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.01% of Conduent Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.30% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,149,336 shares of CNDT, with a total valuation of $124,748,329. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CNDT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,035,668 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Conduent Incorporated shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,117,926 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,109 shares of Conduent Incorporated which are valued at $36,355,618. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC decreased its Conduent Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 88,417 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,003,916 shares and is now valued at $26,172,805. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Conduent Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.