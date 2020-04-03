Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI)?

The shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zoetis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on September 09, 2019, to Buy the ZTS stock while also putting a $145 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $120. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 120. Guggenheim was of a view that ZTS is Buy in its latest report on May 23, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that ZTS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 108.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $140.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.76.

The shares of the company added by 3.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $110.87 while ending the day at $116.03. During the trading session, a total of 2.38 million shares were traded which represents a 13.65% incline from the average session volume which is 2.76 million shares. ZTS had ended its last session trading at $111.92. Zoetis Inc. currently has a market cap of $58.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.54, with a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 ZTS 52-week low price stands at $90.14 while its 52-week high price is $146.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.92 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zoetis Inc. generated 1.93 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.35%. Zoetis Inc. has the potential to record 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.88% to reach $21.25/share. It started the day trading at $7.04 and traded between $6.40 and $6.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OI’s 50-day SMA is 10.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.46. The stock has a high of $20.08 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.87%, as 11.28M ZTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.81% of Owens-Illinois Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more OI shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 3,624,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,224,358 shares of OI, with a total valuation of $164,423,066. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,350,166 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Owens-Illinois Inc. shares by 4.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,749,625 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -646,080 shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. which are valued at $137,695,950. In the same vein, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its Owens-Illinois Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 105,540 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,996,350 shares and is now valued at $107,960,580. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Owens-Illinois Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.