Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)?

The shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $46 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Coca-Cola Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Buy the KO stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from DZ Bank Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the DZ Bank set price target on the stock to $51. The stock was given Buy rating by HSBC Securities in its report released on March 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. JP Morgan was of a view that KO is Overweight in its latest report on March 23, 2020. Morgan Stanley thinks that KO is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 18, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.09.

The shares of the company added by 4.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $41.8623 while ending the day at $43.95. During the trading session, a total of 17.48 million shares were traded which represents a 11.72% incline from the average session volume which is 19.8 million shares. KO had ended its last session trading at $42.12. The Coca-Cola Company currently has a market cap of $195.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.74, with a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 KO 52-week low price stands at $36.27 while its 52-week high price is $60.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Coca-Cola Company generated 6.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. The Coca-Cola Company has the potential to record 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.94% to reach $3.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.51 and traded between $0.35 and $0.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SINT’s 50-day SMA is 0.7907 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7282. The stock has a high of $7.20 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 138956.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.11%, as 148,836 KO shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.45% over the last six months.

UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more SINT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,611 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sintx Technologies Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 267 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. which are valued at $162. Following these latest developments, around 5.14% of Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.