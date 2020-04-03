Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)?

The shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tellurian Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Neutral the TELL stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $2. Morgan Stanley was of a view that TELL is Underweight in its latest report on September 20, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that TELL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.64.

The shares of the company added by 15.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.95 while ending the day at $1.06. During the trading session, a total of 3.91 million shares were traded which represents a -15.44% decline from the average session volume which is 3.39 million shares. TELL had ended its last session trading at $0.92. Tellurian Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 TELL 52-week low price stands at $0.67 while its 52-week high price is $11.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tellurian Inc. generated 64.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.88%. Tellurian Inc. has the potential to record -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. JP Morgan also rated AAOI as Downgrade on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that AAOI could surge by 23.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.05% to reach $10.08/share. It started the day trading at $7.80 and traded between $7.19 and $7.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAOI’s 50-day SMA is 9.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.34. The stock has a high of $15.98 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.62%, as 7.98M TELL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 44.50% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 884.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AAOI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 20,610 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,841,905 shares of AAOI, with a total valuation of $25,378,212. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AAOI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,817,105 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares by 21.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 818,316 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -221,478 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. which are valued at $7,307,562. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 98,638 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 542,921 shares and is now valued at $4,848,285. Following these latest developments, around 6.90% of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.