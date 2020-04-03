Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)?

The shares of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $230 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RingCentral Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 220. Goldman was of a view that RNG is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Oppenheimer thinks that RNG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 210.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $244.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.83.

The shares of the company added by 4.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $205.08 while ending the day at $220.03. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a -71.38% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. RNG had ended its last session trading at $210.67. RingCentral Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 RNG 52-week low price stands at $101.33 while its 52-week high price is $256.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The RingCentral Inc. generated 343.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. RingCentral Inc. has the potential to record -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. BTIG Research also rated NAT as Upgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that NAT could surge by 38.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.38% to reach $6.08/share. It started the day trading at $4.42 and traded between $3.18 and $3.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAT’s 50-day SMA is 3.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.11. The stock has a high of $5.28 for the year while the low is $1.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.15%, as 3.39M RNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 69.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NAT shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 385,692 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,829,063 shares of NAT, with a total valuation of $21,989,583. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… meanwhile sold more NAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,160,323 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Nordic American Tankers Limited shares by 2.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,766,819 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 54,932 shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited which are valued at $8,909,157. In the same vein, Greylin Investment Management, In… increased its Nordic American Tankers Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 399,240 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,260,360 shares and is now valued at $7,278,359. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.