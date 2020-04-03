Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS), Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)?

The shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oasis Petroleum Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Stephens in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Cowen was of a view that OAS is Underperform in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that OAS is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.20.

The shares of the company added by 17.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2937 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 34.94 million shares were traded which represents a -120.7% decline from the average session volume which is 15.83 million shares. OAS had ended its last session trading at $0.29. Oasis Petroleum Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OAS 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $7.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oasis Petroleum Inc. generated 20.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Credit Suisse also rated GOLD as Upgrade on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that GOLD could down by -36.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.19% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $20.625 and traded between $18.97 and $19.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOLD’s 50-day SMA is 18.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.77. The stock has a high of $22.57 for the year while the low is $11.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.24%, as 23.04M OAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.27% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 19.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more GOLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 3,718,253 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 88,739,188 shares of GOLD, with a total valuation of $1,689,594,140. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more GOLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,616,240,350 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Barrick Gold Corporation shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 56,272,733 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -466,287 shares of Barrick Gold Corporation which are valued at $1,071,432,836. In the same vein, Flossbach von Storch AG decreased its Barrick Gold Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,645,420 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 51,807,557 shares and is now valued at $986,415,885. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Barrick Gold Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.