Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)?

The shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $90 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Incyte Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $83. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 82. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that INCY is Market Perform in its latest report on January 03, 2020. Mizuho thinks that INCY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.90.

The shares of the company added by 3.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $73.51 while ending the day at $77.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a 24.0% incline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. INCY had ended its last session trading at $74.18. Incyte Corporation currently has a market cap of $17.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.18, with a beta of 0.81. Incyte Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 INCY 52-week low price stands at $62.48 while its 52-week high price is $96.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Incyte Corporation generated 1.83 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.0%. Incyte Corporation has the potential to record 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.40% to reach $51.00/share. It started the day trading at $44.27 and traded between $36.61 and $38.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSXP’s 50-day SMA is 49.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.02. The stock has a high of $65.22 for the year while the low is $19.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.49%, as 1.24M INCY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of Phillips 66 Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.89, while the P/B ratio is 4.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 763.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more PSXP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -389,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,669,175 shares of PSXP, with a total valuation of $688,823,045. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more PSXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $465,261,869 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its Phillips 66 Partners LP shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,118,186 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,860 shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP which are valued at $169,535,773. In the same vein, Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its Phillips 66 Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,368 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,893,662 shares and is now valued at $157,328,403. Following these latest developments, around 74.44% of Phillips 66 Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.