Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)?

The shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equinor ASA, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from DNB Markets Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that EQNR is Outperform in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Goldman thinks that EQNR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.07.

The shares of the company added by 10.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.93 while ending the day at $13.70. During the trading session, a total of 12.33 million shares were traded which represents a -161.27% decline from the average session volume which is 4.72 million shares. EQNR had ended its last session trading at $12.41. Equinor ASA currently has a market cap of $48.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.06, with a beta of 1.19. Equinor ASA debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 EQNR 52-week low price stands at $8.41 while its 52-week high price is $23.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Equinor ASA generated 5.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.78%. Equinor ASA has the potential to record 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Cowen also rated PM as Upgrade on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $102 suggesting that PM could surge by 14.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.53% to reach $87.07/share. It started the day trading at $75.06 and traded between $70.12 and $74.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PM’s 50-day SMA is 80.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.09. The stock has a high of $90.17 for the year while the low is $56.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.86%, as 11.43M EQNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.74% of Philip Morris International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -232,096 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 122,689,955 shares of PM, with a total valuation of $10,044,626,616. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more PM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,008,402,704 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Philip Morris International Inc. shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 68,871,177 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -552,169 shares of Philip Morris International Inc. which are valued at $5,638,483,261. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Philip Morris International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 876,521 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 60,475,743 shares and is now valued at $4,951,149,079. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Philip Morris International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.