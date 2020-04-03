Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ), Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)?

The shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on October 02, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CNQ is Neutral in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that CNQ is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.14.

The shares of the company added by 7.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.12 while ending the day at $13.97. During the trading session, a total of 17.22 million shares were traded which represents a -243.0% decline from the average session volume which is 5.02 million shares. CNQ had ended its last session trading at $13.01. Canadian Natural Resources Limited currently has a market cap of $18.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.07, with a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CNQ 52-week low price stands at $6.71 while its 52-week high price is $32.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Canadian Natural Resources Limited generated 104.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is now rated as Neutral. ROTH Capital also rated SUNW as Initiated on June 27, 2017, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that SUNW could surge by 84.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.17% to reach $2.20/share. It started the day trading at $0.376 and traded between $0.31 and $0.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUNW’s 50-day SMA is 0.6792 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0616. The stock has a high of $13.79 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 387521.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.01%, as 449,564 CNQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.17% of Sunworks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 803.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.78% over the last six months.

This move now sees The KBI Global Investors (North Ameri… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 142,872 shares of SUNW, with a total valuation of $93,724. KBI Global Investors Ltd. meanwhile bought more SUNW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,330 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.41% of Sunworks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.