Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)?

The shares of Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cactus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WHD is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that WHD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.06.

The shares of the company added by 14.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.16 while ending the day at $12.56. During the trading session, a total of 611617.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.56% decline from the average session volume which is 548250.0 shares. WHD had ended its last session trading at $11.00. Cactus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 WHD 52-week low price stands at $8.16 while its 52-week high price is $40.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cactus Inc. generated 202.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.43%. Cactus Inc. has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Citigroup also rated AVTR as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that AVTR could surge by 37.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.92% to reach $19.72/share. It started the day trading at $12.57 and traded between $11.5101 and $12.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVTR’s 50-day SMA is 15.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.36. The stock has a high of $19.58 for the year while the low is $6.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 81.80%, as 9.13M WHD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.10% of Avantor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.32% over the last six months.

This move now sees The New Mountain Vantage Advisers LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 110,477,989 shares of AVTR, with a total valuation of $1,740,028,327. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile sold more AVTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,232,329,093 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Avantor Inc. shares by 6.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 58,855,948 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,338,876 shares of Avantor Inc. which are valued at $926,981,181. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Avantor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,555,633 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 29,472,229 shares and is now valued at $464,187,607. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Avantor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.