Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)?

The shares of Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Box Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Overweight the BOX stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Berenberg in its report released on October 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. JP Morgan was of a view that BOX is Underweight in its latest report on September 27, 2019. First Analysis Sec thinks that BOX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.05.

The shares of the company added by 3.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.85 while ending the day at $14.71. During the trading session, a total of 3.01 million shares were traded which represents a -30.16% decline from the average session volume which is 2.31 million shares. BOX had ended its last session trading at $14.17. Box Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BOX 52-week low price stands at $8.64 while its 52-week high price is $21.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Box Inc. generated 195.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -31.58%. Box Inc. has the potential to record -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. UBS also rated ENBL as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $3 suggesting that ENBL could surge by 74.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.43/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.17% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.75 and traded between $2.35 and $2.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENBL’s 50-day SMA is 6.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.23. The stock has a high of $14.48 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.26%, as 5.10M BOX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.75% of Enable Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more ENBL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -54,521 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,718,046 shares of ENBL, with a total valuation of $66,451,885. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more ENBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,192,074 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Enable Midstream Partners LP shares by 16.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,396,203 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,181,560 shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $52,056,459. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Enable Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,000,268 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,475,326 shares and is now valued at $33,947,021. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Enable Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.