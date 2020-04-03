Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)?

The shares of Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on June 25, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $31 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Athenex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on May 02, 2019, to Outperform the ATNX stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $20. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that ATNX is Buy in its latest report on October 25, 2018. Needham thinks that ATNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.81.

The shares of the company added by 4.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.50 while ending the day at $8.06. During the trading session, a total of 638313.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.56% incline from the average session volume which is 683110.0 shares. ATNX had ended its last session trading at $7.75. Athenex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 ATNX 52-week low price stands at $5.63 while its 52-week high price is $21.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Athenex Inc. generated 127.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -89.29%. Athenex Inc. has the potential to record -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. JP Morgan also rated TGNA as Resumed on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that TGNA could surge by 35.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.69% to reach $17.50/share. It started the day trading at $11.42 and traded between $10.45 and $11.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGNA’s 50-day SMA is 15.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.48. The stock has a high of $18.31 for the year while the low is $9.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.18%, as 13.93M ATNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.50% of TEGNA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TGNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -789,789 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,593,994 shares of TGNA, with a total valuation of $337,865,994. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TGNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $334,316,166 worth of shares.

Similarly, Standard General LP increased its TEGNA Inc. shares by 10.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,124,315 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,015,362 shares of TEGNA Inc. which are valued at $302,500,191. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TEGNA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 56,221 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,928,253 shares and is now valued at $142,172,583. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of TEGNA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.