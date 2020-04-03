Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)?

The shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $96 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abbott Laboratories, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Neutral the ABT stock while also putting a $96 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ABT is Buy in its latest report on June 13, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ABT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 81.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $95.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.12.

The shares of the company added by 3.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $76.00 while ending the day at $79.44. During the trading session, a total of 10.04 million shares were traded which represents a -16.05% decline from the average session volume which is 8.65 million shares. ABT had ended its last session trading at $76.57. Abbott Laboratories currently has a market cap of $142.44 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.59, with a beta of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ABT 52-week low price stands at $61.61 while its 52-week high price is $92.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Abbott Laboratories generated 3.86 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.68%. Abbott Laboratories has the potential to record 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ABEO as Resumed on December 10, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ABEO could surge by 78.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.03% to reach $9.86/share. It started the day trading at $2.17 and traded between $1.97 and $2.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEO’s 50-day SMA is 2.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.90. The stock has a high of $8.41 for the year while the low is $1.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.41%, as 3.78M ABT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.62% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Great Point Partners LLC bought more ABEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 122.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Great Point Partners LLC purchasing 3,977,411 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,213,012 shares of ABEO, with a total valuation of $22,216,077. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more ABEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,925,016 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.