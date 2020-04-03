Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR), Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)?

The shares of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 12, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that WDR is In-line in its latest report on April 30, 2018. Citigroup thinks that WDR is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.95.

The shares of the company added by 3.86% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.79 while ending the day at $11.30. During the trading session, a total of 766108.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.38 million shares. WDR had ended its last session trading at $10.88. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 WDR 52-week low price stands at $9.87 while its 52-week high price is $19.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.90/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.32% to reach $6.55/share. It started the day trading at $2.11 and traded between $1.81 and $2.02 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $11.03 for the year while the low is $1.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 119305.54 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.97%, as 90,708 WDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.22% of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 102.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.00% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Baupost Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,175,000 shares of VIST, with a total valuation of $38,470,250. Oaktree Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more VIST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,749,440 worth of shares.

Similarly, TT International increased its Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. shares by 12.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,267,718 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 252,079 shares of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. which are valued at $14,127,883. Following these latest developments, around 14.40% of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.