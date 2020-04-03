Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSE:BRN)?

The shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Southwestern Energy Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. UBS was of a view that SWN is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SWN is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.71.

The shares of the company added by 4.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.55 while ending the day at $1.70. During the trading session, a total of 36.35 million shares were traded which represents a -31.74% decline from the average session volume which is 27.59 million shares. SWN had ended its last session trading at $1.63. Southwestern Energy Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SWN 52-week low price stands at $1.06 while its 52-week high price is $4.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Southwestern Energy Company generated 5.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Southwestern Energy Company has the potential to record 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.84 and traded between $0.44 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BRN’s 50-day SMA is 0.7446 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7576. The stock has a high of $2.68 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8247.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.73%, as 11,030 SWN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.29% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 179.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gate City Capital Management LLC sold more BRN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -29.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gate City Capital Management LLC selling -280,345 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 670,869 shares of BRN, with a total valuation of $395,813. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more BRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $91,948 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Barnwell Industries Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 82,066 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc. which are valued at $48,419. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Barnwell Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.