Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)?

The shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on June 28, 2018, to Buy the SRNE stock while also putting a $14.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on May 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. FBR & Co. was of a view that SRNE is Outperform in its latest report on May 22, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that SRNE is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.21.

The shares of the company added by 16.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.70 while ending the day at $2.02. During the trading session, a total of 15.09 million shares were traded which represents a -136.84% decline from the average session volume which is 6.37 million shares. SRNE had ended its last session trading at $1.73. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SRNE 52-week low price stands at $1.39 while its 52-week high price is $5.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. generated 35.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.83%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.13% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $13.5613 and traded between $12.43 and $12.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSRM’s 50-day SMA is 15.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.67. The stock has a high of $19.42 for the year while the low is $9.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.97%, as 4.94M SRNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.02% of SSR Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.70, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more SSRM shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 649,960 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,159,716 shares of SSRM, with a total valuation of $255,808,304. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SSRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $93,469,549 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ninety One UK Ltd. decreased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by 7.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,471,341 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -367,019 shares of SSR Mining Inc. which are valued at $70,781,328. In the same vein, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… decreased its SSR Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 393,900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,390,825 shares and is now valued at $53,676,760. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of SSR Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.