Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)?

The shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pfizer Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Equal Weight the PFE stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PFE is Neutral in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that PFE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.88.

The shares of the company added by 3.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.75 while ending the day at $32.87. During the trading session, a total of 25.74 million shares were traded which represents a 21.08% incline from the average session volume which is 32.61 million shares. PFE had ended its last session trading at $31.75. Pfizer Inc. currently has a market cap of $187.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 19.52, with a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PFE 52-week low price stands at $27.88 while its 52-week high price is $44.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pfizer Inc. generated 1.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -54.55%. Pfizer Inc. has the potential to record 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated HEES as Reiterated on April 29, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that HEES could surge by 46.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.54% to reach $27.33/share. It started the day trading at $15.12 and traded between $13.69 and $14.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HEES’s 50-day SMA is 21.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.81. The stock has a high of $37.85 for the year while the low is $9.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.40%, as 1.14M PFE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.59% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.07, while the P/B ratio is 1.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 353.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HEES shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 71,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,100,478 shares of HEES, with a total valuation of $73,667,357. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more HEES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,958,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,293,463 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,633 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc. which are valued at $54,492,681. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 64,200 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,847,978 shares and is now valued at $43,907,957. Following these latest developments, around 11.00% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.