Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)?

The shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5.50 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ovintiv Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Neutral the OVV stock while also putting a $2.25 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Sell rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OVV is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. CIBC thinks that OVV is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 20, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.85.

The shares of the company added by 18.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.744 while ending the day at $3.16. During the trading session, a total of 14.2 million shares were traded which represents a -78.9% decline from the average session volume which is 7.94 million shares. OVV had ended its last session trading at $2.66. Ovintiv Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.72, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OVV 52-week low price stands at $2.10 while its 52-week high price is $38.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ovintiv Inc. generated 138.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.58%. Ovintiv Inc. has the potential to record 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Daiwa Securities published a research note on October 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.34% to reach $50.62/share. It started the day trading at $38.14 and traded between $37.22 and $38.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHL’s 50-day SMA is 39.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.18. The stock has a high of $50.93 for the year while the low is $30.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.71%, as 3.58M OVV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.31% of China Mobile Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lazard Asset Management LLC bought more CHL shares, increasing its portfolio by 79.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lazard Asset Management LLC purchasing 8,213,138 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,574,749 shares of CHL, with a total valuation of $739,646,505. Harding Loevner LP meanwhile sold more CHL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $379,056,216 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its China Mobile Limited shares by 14.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,772,697 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 870,600 shares of China Mobile Limited which are valued at $269,688,795. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its China Mobile Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 904,444 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,345,560 shares and is now valued at $252,680,199. Following these latest developments, around 74.20% of China Mobile Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.