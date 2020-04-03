Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR), Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)?

The shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $45 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nutrien Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on February 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Citigroup was of a view that NTR is Neutral in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Cleveland Research thinks that NTR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $46.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.05.

The shares of the company added by 3.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.66 while ending the day at $32.80. During the trading session, a total of 2.48 million shares were traded which represents a -10.34% decline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. NTR had ended its last session trading at $31.62. NTR 52-week low price stands at $23.85 while its 52-week high price is $55.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nutrien Ltd. generated 671.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -122.22%. Nutrien Ltd. has the potential to record 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. B. Riley FBR also rated AMRS as Reiterated on November 14, 2018, with its price target of $8 suggesting that AMRS could surge by 75.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.99% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.32 and traded between $2.14 and $2.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMRS’s 50-day SMA is 2.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.45. The stock has a high of $5.75 for the year while the low is $1.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.66%, as 18.49M NTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.31% of Amyris Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.67% over the last six months.

Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more AMRS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,046,977 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Amyris Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.