Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSE:GBR), Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.24.

The shares of the company added by 38.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.74 while ending the day at $0.96. During the trading session, a total of 519563.0 shares were traded which represents a -1060.0% decline from the average session volume which is 44790.0 shares. GBR had ended its last session trading at $0.69. GBR 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The New Concept Energy Inc. generated 22000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. TD Securities also rated AR as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $1.30 suggesting that AR could surge by 58.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.47% to reach $1.70/share. It started the day trading at $0.875 and traded between $0.674 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AR’s 50-day SMA is 1.4106 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8647. The stock has a high of $9.18 for the year while the low is $0.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 50.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.07%, as 62.07M GBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.71% of Antero Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The FPR Partners LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,758,308 shares of AR, with a total valuation of $49,213,293. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,717,200 worth of shares.

Similarly, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by 9.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,420,113 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,930,571 shares of Antero Resources Corporation which are valued at $35,872,181. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Antero Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,645,125 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,233,518 shares and is now valued at $29,173,629. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Antero Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.