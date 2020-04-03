Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX), Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)?

The shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $280 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of L3Harris Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Alembic Global Advisors Markets when it published its report on November 19, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 259. SunTrust was of a view that LHX is Buy in its latest report on July 19, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.67.

The shares of the company added by 3.58% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $175.22 while ending the day at $183.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.88 million shares were traded which represents a -11.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. LHX had ended its last session trading at $177.17. L3Harris Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $40.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.63, with a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 LHX 52-week low price stands at $142.01 while its 52-week high price is $230.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The L3Harris Technologies Inc. generated 824.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.96%. L3Harris Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at MKM Partners published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $72. Berenberg also rated ATVI as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $67 suggesting that ATVI could surge by 10.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.70% to reach $68.18/share. It started the day trading at $61.09 and traded between $58.01 and $60.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATVI’s 50-day SMA is 59.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.52. The stock has a high of $64.53 for the year while the low is $41.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.20%, as 20.12M LHX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.65% of Activision Blizzard Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.19, while the P/B ratio is 3.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ATVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 13,266,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,949,291 shares of ATVI, with a total valuation of $3,659,242,286. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ATVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,337,294,803 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Activision Blizzard Inc. shares by 4.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 57,067,093 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,324,854 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. which are valued at $3,317,310,116. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Activision Blizzard Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 759,925 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 53,450,036 shares and is now valued at $3,107,050,593. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.