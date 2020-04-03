Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW)?

The shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Graphic Packaging Holding Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on January 04, 2019, to Neutral the GPK stock while also putting a $11.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2018. Stephens was of a view that GPK is Overweight in its latest report on October 24, 2017. Jefferies thinks that GPK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.75.

The shares of the company added by 4.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.55 while ending the day at $12.20. During the trading session, a total of 4.32 million shares were traded which represents a -5.01% decline from the average session volume which is 4.11 million shares. GPK had ended its last session trading at $11.73. Graphic Packaging Holding Company currently has a market cap of $3.76 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.07, with a beta of 1.36. Graphic Packaging Holding Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GPK 52-week low price stands at $10.40 while its 52-week high price is $16.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Graphic Packaging Holding Company generated 152.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.7%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has the potential to record 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $54. Goldman also rated TW as Upgrade on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $53 suggesting that TW could surge by 8.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.98% to reach $50.00/share. It started the day trading at $45.80 and traded between $42.77 and $45.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TW’s 50-day SMA is 45.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.27. The stock has a high of $53.35 for the year while the low is $33.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.28%, as 1.14M GPK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.37, while the P/B ratio is 2.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 879.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TW shares, increasing its portfolio by 110.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,570,104 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,804,340 shares of TW, with a total valuation of $328,105,275. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $275,774,520 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares by 8.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,678,793 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 205,428 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. which are valued at $129,171,398. In the same vein, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 115,959 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,422,802 shares and is now valued at $116,827,512. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Tradeweb Markets Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.