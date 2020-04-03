Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE:FHI)?

The shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12.40 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ecopetrol S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that EC is Neutral in its latest report on November 01, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that EC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $14.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.47.

The shares of the company added by 13.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.25 while ending the day at $10.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.87 million shares were traded which represents a -65.62% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. EC had ended its last session trading at $9.01. Ecopetrol S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 EC 52-week low price stands at $6.28 while its 52-week high price is $21.58.

The Ecopetrol S.A. generated 9.91 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Ecopetrol S.A. has the potential to record 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE:FHI) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.89% to reach $25.64/share. It started the day trading at $18.94 and traded between $17.49 and $18.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FHI’s 50-day SMA is 28.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.62. The stock has a high of $38.26 for the year while the low is $13.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.46%, as 2.82M EC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.94% of Federated Hermes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.93, while the P/B ratio is 1.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 906.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 196,142 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,431,077 shares of FHI, with a total valuation of $358,636,571. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $268,454,241 worth of shares.

Similarly, Schneider Downs Wealth Management… decreased its Federated Hermes Inc. shares by 1.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,306,377 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -101,055 shares of Federated Hermes Inc. which are valued at $181,938,976. In the same vein, GLC Asset Management Group Ltd. decreased its Federated Hermes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 64,838 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,633,390 shares and is now valued at $162,523,302. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Federated Hermes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.