Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR), Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)?

The shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $80 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Underperform the CFR stock while also putting a $84 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Underperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on November 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 82. Maxim Group was of a view that CFR is Buy in its latest report on July 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CFR is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 87.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $76.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.82.

The shares of the company added by 3.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $52.92 while ending the day at $55.32. During the trading session, a total of 846363.0 shares were traded which represents a -40.24% decline from the average session volume which is 603500.0 shares. CFR had ended its last session trading at $53.37. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of 1.51. CFR 52-week low price stands at $47.69 while its 52-week high price is $104.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.87%. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. has the potential to record 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $91. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.82% to reach $75.00/share. It started the day trading at $72.31 and traded between $66.76 and $71.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AEE’s 50-day SMA is 79.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.21. The stock has a high of $87.65 for the year while the low is $58.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.09%, as 13.45M CFR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.35% of Ameren Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.39, while the P/B ratio is 2.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AEE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -724,809 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,023,330 shares of AEE, with a total valuation of $2,371,843,070. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AEE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,048,730,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ameren Corporation shares by 2.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,236,258 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 379,117 shares of Ameren Corporation which are valued at $1,045,664,382. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … increased its Ameren Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,683,171 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,560,253 shares and is now valued at $676,259,987. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Ameren Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.