Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)?

The shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chevron Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Outperform the CVX stock while also putting a $127 price target. The stock had earned Sector Outperform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. That day the Scotiabank set price target on the stock to $137. Citigroup was of a view that CVX is Neutral in its latest report on December 09, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that CVX is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 143.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $90.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.67.

The shares of the company added by 11.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $69.575 while ending the day at $76.12. During the trading session, a total of 22.41 million shares were traded which represents a -75.8% decline from the average session volume which is 12.75 million shares. CVX had ended its last session trading at $68.56. Chevron Corporation currently has a market cap of $158.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 51.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.33, with a beta of 1.14. Chevron Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CVX 52-week low price stands at $51.60 while its 52-week high price is $127.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chevron Corporation generated 5.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.71%. Chevron Corporation has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.61% to reach $67.88/share. It started the day trading at $49.175 and traded between $45.93 and $49.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IONS’s 50-day SMA is 53.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.26. The stock has a high of $86.58 for the year while the low is $39.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.07%, as 8.81M CVX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.66% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.77, while the P/B ratio is 4.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more IONS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 24,443 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,947,126 shares of IONS, with a total valuation of $1,063,695,058. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more IONS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $601,275,722 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 4.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,790,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 374,736 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $446,357,470. In the same vein, Bellevue Asset Management AG increased its Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 109,906 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,431,820 shares and is now valued at $428,167,820. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.