Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)?

The shares of The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on October 28, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Stars Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 23, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that TSG is Neutral in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that TSG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.42 while ending the day at $19.00. During the trading session, a total of 3.3 million shares were traded which represents a -54.86% decline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. TSG had ended its last session trading at $20.07. TSG 52-week low price stands at $11.88 while its 52-week high price is $26.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Stars Group Inc. generated 628.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.92%. The Stars Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Cowen also rated MXIM as Reiterated on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $65 suggesting that MXIM could surge by 21.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.78% to reach $61.12/share. It started the day trading at $47.89 and traded between $45.32 and $47.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MXIM’s 50-day SMA is 55.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.78. The stock has a high of $65.73 for the year while the low is $41.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.25%, as 6.61M TSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.76, while the P/B ratio is 7.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MXIM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 606,351 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,187,378 shares of MXIM, with a total valuation of $1,790,261,964. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more MXIM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,601,584,129 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares by 1.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,496,906 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 235,189 shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. which are valued at $861,937,912. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Maxim Integrated Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 227,487 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,671,676 shares and is now valued at $649,178,619. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.