Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW), Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD)?

The shares of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $14 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Manitowoc Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Buy the MTW stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $10. Robert W. Baird was of a view that MTW is Neutral in its latest report on August 12, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MTW is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.92.

The shares of the company added by 7.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.15 while ending the day at $8.96. During the trading session, a total of 755598.0 shares were traded which represents a -36.38% decline from the average session volume which is 554030.0 shares. MTW had ended its last session trading at $8.30. The Manitowoc Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 MTW 52-week low price stands at $7.66 while its 52-week high price is $19.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Manitowoc Company Inc. generated 199.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 77.14%. The Manitowoc Company Inc. has the potential to record 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE:SSD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.29% to reach $80.25/share. It started the day trading at $63.26 and traded between $59.87 and $62.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSD’s 50-day SMA is 76.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.16. The stock has a high of $88.25 for the year while the low is $47.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.71%, as 1.17M MTW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.89% of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.11, while the P/B ratio is 3.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 347.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SSD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 3,904 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,935,415 shares of SSD, with a total valuation of $471,450,013. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SSD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $332,205,411 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares by 27.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,605,261 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 560,605 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. which are valued at $206,935,881. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 55,871 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,323,720 shares and is now valued at $105,143,080. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.