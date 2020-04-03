Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE), Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE)?

The shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Spirit Airlines Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. Vertical Research was of a view that SAVE is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Buckingham Research thinks that SAVE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.12 while ending the day at $10.53. During the trading session, a total of 4.31 million shares were traded which represents a -30.48% decline from the average session volume which is 3.3 million shares. SAVE had ended its last session trading at $11.32. Spirit Airlines Inc. currently has a market cap of $804.7 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.18, with a beta of 1.10. Spirit Airlines Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SAVE 52-week low price stands at $7.01 while its 52-week high price is $58.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Spirit Airlines Inc. generated 978.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.26%. Spirit Airlines Inc. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE:PE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Credit Suisse also rated PE as Resumed on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that PE could surge by 56.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 24.50% to reach $15.94/share. It started the day trading at $7.78 and traded between $5.93 and $6.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PE’s 50-day SMA is 11.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.76. The stock has a high of $22.11 for the year while the low is $3.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.83%, as 21.09M SAVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.06% of Parsley Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -94,663 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,984,478 shares of PE, with a total valuation of $361,592,005. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $205,642,537 worth of shares.

Similarly, TIAA-CREF Investment Management L… decreased its Parsley Energy Inc. shares by 1.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,673,506 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -193,592 shares of Parsley Energy Inc. which are valued at $183,224,980. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Parsley Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 186,730 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,131,649 shares and is now valued at $122,364,097. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Parsley Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.