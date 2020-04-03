Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)?

The shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $38 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Peloton Interactive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Buy the PTON stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. Wedbush was of a view that PTON is Outperform in its latest report on January 15, 2020. UBS thinks that PTON is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $37.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $25.85 while ending the day at $26.74. During the trading session, a total of 5.97 million shares were traded which represents a 10.29% incline from the average session volume which is 6.66 million shares. PTON had ended its last session trading at $27.96. Peloton Interactive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 PTON 52-week low price stands at $17.70 while its 52-week high price is $37.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Peloton Interactive Inc. generated 532.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. Peloton Interactive Inc. has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.05% to reach $33.39/share. It started the day trading at $20.79 and traded between $19.59 and $20.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BAC’s 50-day SMA is 28.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.17. The stock has a high of $35.72 for the year while the low is $17.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 82.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.37%, as 98.00M PTON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.12% of Bank of America Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 79.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… sold more BAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling -2,240,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 925,008,600 shares of BAC, with a total valuation of $26,362,745,100. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,277,944,225 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Bank of America Corporation shares by 2.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 358,918,468 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,517,190 shares of Bank of America Corporation which are valued at $10,229,176,338. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Bank of America Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,583,101 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 351,231,429 shares and is now valued at $10,010,095,727. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bank of America Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.