Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)?

The shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $33.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Noah Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that NOAH is Neutral in its latest report on April 17, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NOAH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.00 while ending the day at $23.53. During the trading session, a total of 760165.0 shares were traded which represents a -99.25% decline from the average session volume which is 381510.0 shares. NOAH had ended its last session trading at $25.04. Noah Holdings Limited currently has a market cap of $1.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.74, with a beta of 1.62. Noah Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 NOAH 52-week low price stands at $20.42 while its 52-week high price is $57.63.

The Noah Holdings Limited generated 513.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -170.37%. Noah Holdings Limited has the potential to record 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on September 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.57% to reach $3.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.75 and traded between $1.43 and $1.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCF's 50-day SMA is 2.8712 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4473. The stock has a high of $4.79 for the year while the low is $0.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.12%, as 4.29M MCF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.63% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 413.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.65% over the last six months.

Karlin Asset Management meanwhile bought more MCF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,172,051 worth of shares.

Similarly, Luther King Capital Management Co… increased its Contango Oil & Gas Company shares by 22.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,486,894 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,000,000 shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company which are valued at $17,997,012. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Contango Oil & Gas Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.