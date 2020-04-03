Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI), Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)?

The shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $11 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Navient Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Equal Weight the NAVI stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that NAVI is Neutral in its latest report on July 25, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NAVI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.085 while ending the day at $6.35. During the trading session, a total of 4.16 million shares were traded which represents a -51.9% decline from the average session volume which is 2.74 million shares. NAVI had ended its last session trading at $7.01. Navient Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.20, with a beta of 2.19. NAVI 52-week low price stands at $4.07 while its 52-week high price is $15.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.91%. Navient Corporation has the potential to record 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.26% to reach $17.65/share. It started the day trading at $9.89 and traded between $8.21 and $8.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRTO’s 50-day SMA is 11.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.46. The stock has a high of $22.96 for the year while the low is $5.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 854230.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.24%, as 992,957 NAVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.39% of Criteo S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 717.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The DNB Asset Management AS bought more CRTO shares, increasing its portfolio by 71.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The DNB Asset Management AS purchasing 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,899,261 shares of CRTO, with a total valuation of $62,073,637. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile sold more CRTO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,936,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, Okumus Fund Management Ltd. increased its Criteo S.A. shares by 211.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,776,626 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,563,391 shares of Criteo S.A. which are valued at $47,849,851. In the same vein, Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC increased its Criteo S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 66,185 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,611,555 shares and is now valued at $45,758,402. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Criteo S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.