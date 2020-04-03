Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP), Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)?

The shares of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meredith Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2018. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Buy rating by Gabelli & Co in its report released on January 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 103. Citigroup was of a view that MDP is Neutral in its latest report on December 01, 2017. Jefferies thinks that MDP is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.55 while ending the day at $10.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a 13.99% incline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. MDP had ended its last session trading at $11.67. Meredith Corporation currently has a market cap of $640.82 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.94, with a beta of 1.63. Meredith Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MDP 52-week low price stands at $11.25 while its 52-week high price is $60.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meredith Corporation generated 21.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.21%. Meredith Corporation has the potential to record 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) is now rated as Overweight. Wells Fargo also rated HESM as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that HESM could surge by 46.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.11% to reach $20.75/share. It started the day trading at $12.99 and traded between $9.38 and $11.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HESM’s 50-day SMA is 16.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.63. The stock has a high of $25.66 for the year while the low is $5.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 439129.41 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.98%, as 390,913 MDP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.16% of Hess Midstream LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.05, while the P/B ratio is 4.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 282.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… bought more HESM shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… purchasing 272,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,165,539 shares of HESM, with a total valuation of $41,318,484. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more HESM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,898,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its Hess Midstream LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,077,478 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Hess Midstream LP which are valued at $20,558,280. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Hess Midstream LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 531,250 shares and is now valued at $10,136,250. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Hess Midstream LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.