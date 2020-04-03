Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)?

The shares of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $97 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marriott International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Underperform the MAR stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $151. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that MAR is Market Perform in its latest report on October 17, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MAR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 148.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.89% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $61.55 while ending the day at $63.00. During the trading session, a total of 8.03 million shares were traded which represents a -64.83% decline from the average session volume which is 4.87 million shares. MAR had ended its last session trading at $69.15. Marriott International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MAR 52-week low price stands at $46.56 while its 52-week high price is $153.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marriott International Inc. generated 225.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.19%. Marriott International Inc. has the potential to record 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.31% to reach $54.87/share. It started the day trading at $35.42 and traded between $30.71 and $33.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COP’s 50-day SMA is 46.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.55. The stock has a high of $68.22 for the year while the low is $20.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.25%, as 13.36M MAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.26% of ConocoPhillips shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.29, while the P/B ratio is 1.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more COP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -875,434 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 87,019,307 shares of COP, with a total valuation of $4,213,474,845. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more COP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,439,735,151 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ConocoPhillips shares by 2.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 48,900,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,325,089 shares of ConocoPhillips which are valued at $2,367,760,806. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its ConocoPhillips shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,375,145 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,544,086 shares and is now valued at $946,324,644. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of ConocoPhillips stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.