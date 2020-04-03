Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW), Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)?

The shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $32.50 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Seaways Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on October 11, 2019, to Buy the INSW stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $21.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on October 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. JP Morgan was of a view that INSW is Overweight in its latest report on June 13, 2017. Seaport Global Securities thinks that INSW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.28 while ending the day at $21.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -124.88% decline from the average session volume which is 489790.0 shares. INSW had ended its last session trading at $23.53. International Seaways Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 INSW 52-week low price stands at $14.89 while its 52-week high price is $31.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The International Seaways Inc. generated 89.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.97%. International Seaways Inc. has the potential to record 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Mizuho also rated SHLX as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that SHLX could surge by 43.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.52% to reach $17.82/share. It started the day trading at $11.62 and traded between $9.5221 and $10.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHLX’s 50-day SMA is 15.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.29. The stock has a high of $22.70 for the year while the low is $5.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.77%, as 2.52M INSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more SHLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -1,171,942 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,281,451 shares of SHLX, with a total valuation of $364,125,627. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile sold more SHLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $253,668,651 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares by 2.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,746,425 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -238,930 shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. which are valued at $166,761,332. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 285,928 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,959,294 shares and is now valued at $153,293,520. Following these latest developments, around 46.97% of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.