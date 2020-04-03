Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)?

The shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $78 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Underperform the HLT stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $88. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 104. Bernstein was of a view that HLT is Outperform in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Macquarie thinks that HLT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 98.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $91.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.22% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $57.00 while ending the day at $57.86. During the trading session, a total of 7.91 million shares were traded which represents a -69.38% decline from the average session volume which is 4.67 million shares. HLT had ended its last session trading at $63.04. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 1.30. HLT 52-week low price stands at $44.30 while its 52-week high price is $115.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. generated 630.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Hold. CapitalOne also rated ERF as Upgrade on September 27, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that ERF could surge by 87.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.44% to reach $13.59/share. It started the day trading at $1.885 and traded between $1.52 and $1.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 3.6432 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.9734. The stock has a high of $9.73 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.89%, as 7.63M HLT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.45% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.18% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.