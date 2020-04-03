Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)?

The shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on September 25, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $36 price target. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on September 19, 2019, to Neutral the HGV stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Nomura was of a view that HGV is Neutral in its latest report on August 01, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that HGV is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.83 while ending the day at $14.08. During the trading session, a total of 748600.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.97% incline from the average session volume which is 840830.0 shares. HGV had ended its last session trading at $14.84. HGV 52-week low price stands at $8.28 while its 52-week high price is $36.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. generated 152.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.92%. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has the potential to record 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Evercore ISI also rated ACC as Upgrade on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that ACC could surge by 47.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.27/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.84% to reach $49.63/share. It started the day trading at $26.665 and traded between $25.01 and $26.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACC’s 50-day SMA is 39.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.50. The stock has a high of $50.94 for the year while the low is $20.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.41%, as 2.16M HGV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.47% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ACC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 85,249 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,078,396 shares of ACC, with a total valuation of $872,205,522. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ACC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $615,118,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its American Campus Communities Inc. shares by 3.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,535,460 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 270,796 shares of American Campus Communities Inc. which are valued at $327,340,382. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its American Campus Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 732,827 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,597,318 shares and is now valued at $286,587,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of American Campus Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.